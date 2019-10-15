Phoenix PD disciplinary review board to discuss possible action against officers for social media posts

The Phoenix Police Department's disciplinary review board is scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss possible action against several officers' social media posts that were made public earlier this year.

In June, a group called the Plain View Project compiled Facebook posts from police officers across the country, including those in Phoenix, and the board is meeting to decide if any of the posts are considered to be department misconduct.

Seventy-five employed members of Phoenix police were named by the Plain View Project. Some of the social media posts in question reference George Zimmerman and Barack and Michelle Obama.

Last week, FOX 10 learned that a member of the department, Sgt. Scott Hernandez, is taking action against Phoenix police by filing a lawsuit, claiming his First Amendment rights were violated.

The board is made up of officers' peers, department leadership and members of the community. After reviewing the findings of an investigation into the social media posts, the board will make recommendations to Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams on whether any of the officers involved should face disciplinary action.

Phoenix police has told its officers to be aware of what they post on social media, as it may be considered a reflection on their position and the department.