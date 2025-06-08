Phoenix PD identifies man who was found dead inside an apartment

The Brief Kendre Pride, 20, was identified as the victim of a deadly shooting on June 7. His body was found inside an apartment near 33rd and Glendale avenues around 5:15 p.m.



Phoenix Police have identified a man who was found dead inside an apartment on June 7.

What we know:

Kendre Pride, 20, was found dead with at least one gunshot wound inside an apartment near 33rd and Glendale avenues around 5:10 p.m.

Officers initially responded to a shots fired call before finding Pride dead.

Homicide detectives are looking into what led to Pride's death.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446). You can remain anonymous.