Phoenix PD identifies man who was found dead inside an apartment
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police have identified a man who was found dead inside an apartment on June 7.
What we know:
Kendre Pride, 20, was found dead with at least one gunshot wound inside an apartment near 33rd and Glendale avenues around 5:10 p.m.
Officers initially responded to a shots fired call before finding Pride dead.
Homicide detectives are looking into what led to Pride's death.
What you can do:
Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446). You can remain anonymous.