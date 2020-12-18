Phoenix PD investigation underway after incident involving DPS troopers

Phoenix Police are investigating an incident near 27th Avenue and McDowell involving DPS troopers on Dec. 18.

The Dept. of Public Safety says the incident started at around 12:30 AM on Friday, but no troopers were hurt.

One suspect is in custody, police say.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:​​​​​​​