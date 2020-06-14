Phoenix PD: Knife-wielding suspect shot, remains in critical condition

A suspect was shot by a Phoenix Police officer Sunday night, according to the department in the area of 43rd Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

Just before 8 p.m., police say a man was in the Asiana Market with a knife and was threatening to kill people. The manager was able to get the man out of the store and locked the doors so the suspect could not regain entry.

Once he left the store, he reportedly started knocking on the windows of cars, threatening drivers in the parking lot.

"She was by herself as she approached the male, he was still armed with the knife. The male continued to approach the officer. She gave him several commands. She was the only officer at the scene. At some point, the suspect lunged and chased the officer around her vehicle. At some point, again the officer gave commands to drop the knife, which he refused and that's when the officer fired her duty weapon at the suspect," explained Phoenix Police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune.

The officer fired at least one shot.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and no officers were injured.

The incident remains under investigation. Police say the officer has been with the department for less than a year. She is getting help from the Phoenix Police employee assistance program.

No names have been released in this case.