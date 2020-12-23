Phoenix PD: Man crashes into tree after reported armed robbery near 1-10 and 27th Ave

Phoenix Police are investigating after a man crashed into a tree after being robbed near the I-10 and 27th Avenue.

Police say they responded to reports of an armed robbery on Dec. 22. When they arrived at the scene Tuesday night, they found a man with non-life threatening injuries who had crashed into a tree.

The man said he was robbed at gunpoint and was shot at, but was not hit by any bullets. Police say the victim crashed his car after the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. No suspect information has been released.

