Phoenix PD: Man shot to death in fight near 23rd Avenue and Camelback

Phoenix Police say a man was shot and killed in a fight at a business near 23rd Avenue and Camelback Road on Feb. 27.

Officers came to a business near 24th Avenue on a shooting call early Saturday morning and found a man with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. An initial investigation revealed that there was a physical fight that led up to the shooting.

The other man involved in the fight stayed at the scene and is being questioned by police. Officials say there are no other suspects involved.

The roadway will be restricted while police investigate.