Phoenix PD seeks tips in May 27 deadly hit-and-run

The Phoenix Police Department needs help figuring out who is responsible for a May 27 deadly hit-and-run.

What we know:

At around 10 p.m., officers responded to a crash near 30th Avenue and Van Buren Street. On their way there, they found an unresponsive woman in the road.

She died at the scene, and was identified as 32-year-old Celeste Gomez.

"Detectives responded to the scene and learned Gomez was attempting to cross Van Buren Street outside of any marked crosswalks when a vehicle driving west struck her. After the collision, the vehicle continued to drive west on Van Buren Street fleeing the scene," Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said.

Police shared photos of the alleged suspect vehicle that hit Gomez. It appears to be a light-colored truck.

Phoenix Police say this is the suspect vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run on May 27 near 30th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. Tips will remain anonymous, and you could be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

Map of where the crash happened: