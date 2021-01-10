Phoenix PD: Teenage boy fatally shot near 19th Avenue and Baseline

article

Phoenix Police say a 17-year-old boy has died after being shot near 19th Avenue and Baseline on Jan. 9.

Officers responded to a home in the area of 17th Drive and Darrel Road for reports of a shooting Saturday night. When they arrived, they found Adrian Sillas, 17, with gunshot wounds.

Phoenix Fire declared the teen dead at the scene.

Police do not yet have a suspect description and are asking anyone with information to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

