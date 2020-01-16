Phoenix Police: 15-year-old arrested in connection with friend's shooting

Phoenix Police officials say a 15-year-old boy has been arrested for a shooting that was first reported as accidental on Wednesday.

According to Phoenix Police officials, the shooting happened near 29th Avenue and Northern, where several teens were in a home with one showing off a handgun.

The gun, officers say, went off and hit the victim in the upper torso. The 16-year-old was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, however, his condition has since stabilized.

Officers were seen swarming and encircling the area following the shooting, and after getting interviews and collecting evidence, detectives determined it was more than an innocent misfire.

"In this case, it's recklessly," said Det. Luis Samudio with Phoenix Police. "It was a handgun and recklessly handling it, causing harm to the victim."

Police officials will not say exactly how the gun was being handled when it went off.

The suspect is accused of aggravated assault-related offenses, and spent the night in custody.

The suspect's sister, who asked FOX 10 to hide her identity, insists it was an accident.

"They were just being teeangers, being stupid," said the suspect's sister, identified only as "Arianna". "He said the gun wasn't loaded, but I guess there was one bullet."

The suspect's family is hoping the teen's nightmare is over soon.

"Very stressed out, very upset, making calls, trying to figure out what's happening," said Arianna. "Best hope is that he gets help."

Members of the family told FOX 10's Brian Webb that while there are always several guns in the home, they are all taught gun safety at an early age.