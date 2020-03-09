Phoenix police: 16-year-old arrested in connection to shooting that left teenage boy dead

Phoenix police say they've arrested a 16-year-old in connection to a shooting that left a teenage boy dead.

According to a statement released by Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, offices were called out to a home north of the intersection of 43rd and Glendale Avenues at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday for reports of a shooting. Once officers entered the home, they found six kids ranging in age from 5 to 16. One of the six kids, identified 14-year-old Darric Appleton, was found with a gunshot injury.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Officials say a 16-year-old boy left the home before officers arrived but returned to the scene a few hours later. That teen was arrested in connection to the shooting.

No adults were present at the time of the shooting.