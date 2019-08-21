Phoenix Police: 2 arrested in connection with October 2018 murders in Downtown Phoenix

article

Phoenix Police officials announced Wednesday afternoon the arrest of two teens in connection with the murder of two men in Downtown Phoenix in 2018.

In a statement, police identified the suspects as Antonio Palafox-Zermeno, who was 15 at the time of the murders, and Castulo Cervantes, who was 14 at the time. Both have been booked into the Maricopa County Jail and will be charged as adults.

The incident happened on October 5, when 24-year-old Zachary Walter and 41-year-old David Bessent were shot during an armed robbery along the 300 block of W. Roosevelt. The two were walking home from work when they were killed, and both were workers of Jobot Coffee.

Detectives believe there were at least two more suspects involved in the murders. Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Silent Witness

http://www.silentwitness.org/