Phoenix Police cracking down on porch thieves through Silent Witness reports

With the uptick in package deliveries this holiday season, the Phoenix Police Department is looking to crack down on thieves through its Silent Witness program.

The department is offering cash to those who turn in porch pirates, rewarding those who help to hold thieves accountable.

While police say technology like security cameras and video doorbells help, neighbors play a huge part as well because sometimes a camera across the street will catch a vehicle or face.

"People trust that when the item is dropped off, it’ll be there when they get home," said Sgt. Jamie Rothschild with the Phoenix Police Department.

The Phoenix Police Department is extending their Silent Witness program to put porch pirates behind bars and some cash in your pocket.

"There are times when a package is taken and that’s where we’re going to rely on people to give us that information. That could be in the suspect description, vehicle video, the only thing that is critical to this program that the victim contacts law enforcement and write the report that way," Rothschild said.

If your information leads police to an arrest, you can receive up to $250. Call 480-WITNESS with any information you have regarding a related crime.