Phoenix Police find stolen AR-15, meth, and fentanyl in man's apartment
article
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say an investigation into a domestic violence incident led to the seizure of a stolen rifle, methamphetamine, and fentanyl from a suspect's apartment.
Police say officers responded to an incident involving a suspect who intimidated his mother and girlfriend with a gun. The man reportedly fled the scene, but not before he was found by police with a stolen AR-15 and a 100-round drum magazine.
Additionally, 68 pounds of meth and 8,000 fentanyl pills were found inside the man's apartment.
MORE: Guns, drugs, money seized in Arizona traffic stop, house search; 2 arrested on a slew of charges
The suspect's identity was not released.
No further details were released by police.