Phoenix Police find stolen AR-15, meth, and fentanyl in man's apartment

Phoenix Police say an investigation into a domestic violence incident led to the seizure of a stolen rifle, methamphetamine, and fentanyl from a suspect's apartment.

Police say officers responded to an incident involving a suspect who intimidated his mother and girlfriend with a gun. The man reportedly fled the scene, but not before he was found by police with a stolen AR-15 and a 100-round drum magazine.

Additionally, 68 pounds of meth and 8,000 fentanyl pills were found inside the man's apartment.

The suspect's identity was not released.

No further details were released by police.

