Guns, drugs, money seized in Arizona traffic stop, house search; 2 arrested on a slew of charges

article

Drugs, money and guns were seized following a July 13 traffic stop and the search of a home, says the Arizona Department of Public Safety in a news release.

A trooper stopped 28-year-old Laura Yancel Robles, of Phoenix, for apparent traffic violations while driving a Toyota RAV4 in Wellton on I-8.

"During the traffic stop, the trooper observed indicators of criminal activity. While conducting a search of the vehicle, the trooper located approximately 11.9 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills," DPS says.

Robles was booked into the Yuma County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy, participating in an illegal enterprise, transportation of a narcotic drug and possession of a narcotic drug for sale.

Detectives then served a search warrant at the home of 29-year-old Carlos Ramirez-Gutierrez and reportedly found:

Approximately 2.1 pounds of methamphetamine

Approximately 1.18 pounds of fentanyl pills

Approximately 2.08 pounds of fentanyl powder

Approximately 1.18 pounds of unknown powder

2 high-capacity rifles

6 handguns

2 firearm suppressors

Magazines

Ammunition

1 BB replica rifle

Two vehicles

$2,436 in U.S. currency

Ramirez-Gutierrez was booked into the Yuma County Jail on suspicion of possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a dangerous drug for sale, transportation of a narcotic drug, money laundering, misconduct with weapons in a drug offense, misconduct with weapons by a prohibited possessor, conspiracy and participating in an illegal enterprise.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ 28-year-old Laura Yancel Robles

Related stories: