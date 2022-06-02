11K fentanyl pills, meth, guns seized in Phoenix drug bust

article

Police say a large amount of drugs are now off the street following a big bust in Phoenix.

According to police, officers were investigating a person suspected of selling drugs, and after obtaining a search warrant, drugs, weapons, and cash were seized from the suspect's car and apartment in Phoenix.

Approximately 45 lbs. of meth

11,000 fentanyl pills

Two handguns

An AR-15 pistol

$23,000 in cash

The suspect's identity was not released.

