11K fentanyl pills, meth, guns seized in Phoenix drug bust
PHOENIX - Police say a large amount of drugs are now off the street following a big bust in Phoenix.
According to police, officers were investigating a person suspected of selling drugs, and after obtaining a search warrant, drugs, weapons, and cash were seized from the suspect's car and apartment in Phoenix.
- Approximately 45 lbs. of meth
- 11,000 fentanyl pills
- Two handguns
- An AR-15 pistol
- $23,000 in cash
The suspect's identity was not released.
