Expand / Collapse search

11K fentanyl pills, meth, guns seized in Phoenix drug bust

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 6:36AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
phx-pd-drug-bust article

According to police, officers were investigating a person suspected of selling drugs, and after obtaining a search warrant, drugs, weapons, and cash were seized from the suspect's car and apartment in Phoenix. (Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX - Police say a large amount of drugs are now off the street following a big bust in Phoenix

According to police, officers were investigating a person suspected of selling drugs, and after obtaining a search warrant, drugs, weapons, and cash were seized from the suspect's car and apartment in Phoenix.

  • Approximately 45 lbs. of meth
  • 11,000 fentanyl pills
  • Two handguns
  • An AR-15 pistol
  • $23,000 in cash

The suspect's identity was not released.

Related stories