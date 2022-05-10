Awareness of fentanyl, the 'deadliest drug,' being raised by the DEA

Fentanyl is the single deadliest drug threat the nation has encountered, says the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and that's why it launched National Fentanyl Day, raising awareness of how deadly the drug is.

It's a synthetic opioid 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, DEA says. Add that traffickers are mixing fentanyl with other drugs to drive addiction and create repeat customers.

"What we are seeing is, it only takes two milligrams of fentanyl to cause death and what that means is, we are seeing a lot of counterfeit pills that, we at DEA cease, and contain a lethal amount of fentanyl. That is 40%. That is very troubling," Forget said.

Just recently in Pinal County, a chase involving sheriff's deputies and a suspect ended in a drug bust. Dashcam video shows fentanyl pills scattered in the suspect's car along with guns.

This is just one instance of what officers are finding on the street.

"Fentanyl, In all my almost 20 years in DEA, I have never seen anything like this. This is the deadliest drug I have seen in my career," Forget said.

