Fentanyl, guns and a pursuit: 3 Arizonans arrested on a slew of charges

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:37PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

3 Phoenix residents arrested in Pinal County after pursuit injures deputy; guns and drugs seized

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released a dramatic pursuit video that ended in the arrest of three Phoenix residents and the seizure of hundreds of fentanyl pills and guns.

At around 11:20 a.m. on May 9, deputies got a report from someone thinking they were being followed by armed people wearing ski masks near a Burger King at Hunt Highway and Gary Road.

When deputies arrived, the suspect car took off, hitting one of the patrol cars, and injuring a deputy's leg.

"A pursuit ensued, with the suspect at times driving on the wrong side of the roadway and down dirt farm roads," the sheriff's office said. "A PCSO Deputy ultimately used his marked patrol truck to push the suspect vehicle off the roadway, and the suspect vehicle became disabled in a small irrigation canal at the end of E. Magma Rd, East of Hunt Hwy."

Three people came out of the car after commands by deputies and were taken into custody.

"Inside the vehicle, deputies located two firearms and approximately 350 fentanyl pills. The driver also had another 37 fentanyl pills on his person," the sheriff's office said.

The driver, Oscar Campoy, 26, of Phoenix, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault on a peace officer, possession of narcotic drugs, drug paraphernalia, criminal damage, resisting arrest, theft of a means of transportation, hit-and-run, unlawful flight, and weapons misconduct.

Mary Jane Valencia, 21, of Laveen, was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia. Sergio Cortez, 38, of Phoenix, was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotic drugs, drug paraphernalia, weapons misconduct, and probation violation.

"Thankfully, there were no injuries to the public. These suspects acted recklessly and without regard for the lives of others," said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb. "I commend my deputies for their selflessness and quick thinking."