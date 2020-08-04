Phoenix Police identify man who died after being taken into custody

A suspect died after being taken into custody by Phoenix Police on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

It happened near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road around 10:20 a.m.

Police initially responded because a nearby business called 911 saying the suspect, identified as Ramon Timothy Lopez, 28, was allegedly acting strange and was making "sexual motions."

An officer watched Lopez for a bit and reportedly saw the described behavior and drove closer. Once Lopez saw the officer, he ran away. The officer drove over to where Lopez went, got out of the car and Lopez reportedly threw a drink in the officer's face.

"The suspect once again ran from the officer back onto 51st Avenue and the officer chased him on foot. While running after him, the suspect continued to throw liquid from his drink at the officer. The officer was able to finally grab hold of the suspect and they both went to the ground," explained Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department.

After a struggle and commands from two other officers, Lopez was handcuffed and put into the patrol car. Shortly after when an officer went to check on him, he was found unresponsive.

"The suspect was removed from the vehicle and officers began to reposition him and provided water. Fire personnel arrived and transported the suspect to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased," Fortune said.

The cause of death is unknown.