Ex-Secret Service agent breaks down security breach at White House Correspondents' Dinner

The Brief A security breach by a California man at the White House Correspondents' Dinner is sparking a conversation about presidential safety. A former Secret Service agent explains that security involves three perimeters, with the exterior being the most dangerous area. The suspect's specific motive and detailed circumstances surrounding the breach have not been released by officials.



A California man who attempted to breach security at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25 is sparking a conversation about security for the president and White House officials.

Big picture view:

Former Secret Service Agent Frank Boudreaux spent 25 years as an agent, including time in the Presidential Protection Division. For an event in the U.S., he says they plan five to seven days ahead, but agents might work on high-profile events like this one further in advance.

The backstory:

The accused of opening fire outside the dinner was identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance were among those who were rushed out as shots were heard.

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The Trump administration posted a video showing the moments the gunman sprinted past a security checkpoint, with no agents stopping him, until he was already past.

Local perspective:

Congressman Abe Hamadeh was at the dinner Saturday, calling the situation jarring, as he sat near the front doors at the entrance to the ballroom.

"When I heard the gunshots ring out, I heard that. I immediately knew they were gunshots," said Hamadeh, who represents Arizona District 8. "People went underneath the table. I couldn't fit. They were trying to get cover. The guests remained rather calm. When you're under there, I could hear people praying."

Hamadeh said he got a call from his protection detail within 30 seconds, and he exited the ballroom and met up with them.

"It was rather orderly, I will say. As chaotic as it was, I will give a lot of credit to law enforcement," he said.

But Hamadeh added that there could have been more security features, as he didn't see any metal detectors on the red carpet.

"I think there could have been a different than the security to even enter the building," he said. "It's a public space. There's hotel guests, and I think that's ultimately what's happened with the suspect."

What we know:

When it comes to the actual event, Boudreaux said there are three perimeters that agents work in. The close perimeter includes the detail leader and five to seven agents who train on a regular basis.

On that night, Boudreaux said they were the ones moving the president and vice president. Then there is the middle perimeter, which might be at tables— agents you cannot identify, and members of the counter surveillance unit.

The exterior perimeter is where the breach happened at the magnetometers and agents beyond that. It is the perimeter he says is the most dangerous.

What He's Saying:

"You look for anomalies, something that looks different, odd," said Boudreaux. "If it's the summertime, you see someone wearing a baggy jacket, you're like, ‘Hey is he trying to cover something up?’"

Agents use a radio system, Boudreaux saying there is one channel for the president and another for the vice president. In a situation like this, he says they use all the channels to communicate at the same time.

"You want to get around the principal as soon as possible. You want to cover them from any possible oncoming threat, and then you want to remove them from that threat," Boudreaux said. "From what I saw, the agents working that day did that in a pretty timely fashion under a stressful situation."

After the situation, Boudreaux says the Secret Service also uses dogs to look at the area for any chemicals or bombs.

"If we allow these terrorists to deter the way we live, then they win. That's not the way I want to live my life," Hamadeh said.

What's next:

President Trump said the rescheduled event will have more security and a bigger security perimeter.

Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari, who was at the event, tweeted that she's grateful to law enforcement for acting quickly and ensuring everyone's safety. She said what is hardest to process is that this kind of violence is a daily reality for communities across the country.