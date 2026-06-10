World Cup watch parties: Phoenix bars gear up for morning matches

The Brief Phoenix businesses are preparing for massive watch party crowds ahead of the upcoming World Cup matches starting Thursday morning. Local soccer fans are cheering on Phoenix Rising and express hope that the international tournament will foster a deeper appreciation for the sport. Establishments including George & Dragon and Title 9 Sports Grill plan to open early and have stocked extra supplies for diverse fan bases.



On the eve of this World Cup action, businesses are preparing for watch party crowds. Meanwhile, some fans are out, cheering on the local Phoenix Rising.

What they're saying:

Fans at the Phoenix Rising match on June 10 say they're hoping people watching the World Cup gain a new appreciation for the sport.

"I like to see all the teams and the countries come together," one fan said.

For those who consider soccer their favorite sport, there is nothing like the World Cup. When asked if he was excited about watching the World Cup, a young fan answered, "Yes!" When asked what team he was rooting for, the fan replied, "Argentina, because Messi is on their team and I think they’re a really good team."

Local perspective:

Locals have plenty of options to watch the matches, which start on Thursday morning. George & Dragon, an English pub in Phoenix, says they are ready for huge crowds.

"It’s gonna be happening in here," said James Blea, general manager of George & Dragon. "Basically, the main thing that we’ve done prep wise is we have a lot of beer. Get down here early, first come, first served. There’s gonna be a line of people to get in here in the morning, so be here early if you want a good spot."

And it will not be just U.S.A. or England fans showing up for the watch parties.

"We’ll get a lot of different fan bases in here," Blea said. "Mexico fans will turn up, Scotland fans will turn up this year, they’re gonna have a good turnout, this is their first time in in a long time, so they’re pretty excited."

Title 9 Sports Grill is also planning to open early on match days and offer fans a fun-filled atmosphere to watch their favorite team.

"We got some big things going, we’ve got some shot specials, we got all the TVs going, the food, the drinks, if you’re not here for any of those three things, you should definitely be here for the vibes," said Ashlee Huestis, assistant manager of Title 9 Sports Grill.

The United States playing co-host is adding to the excitement.

"I think it’s actually really special and insane that we get to witness it and actually get to be a part of it in our community," Huestis said.

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Dig deeper:

And some potential future World Cup stars say this is the perfect chance to start paying attention to what they consider the best sport.

"It gets you more organized with the footwork," a young player said. When asked if it is helping learn some good skills, the player responded, "Yes! You should play soccer and see what it feels like."

Several people say Phoenix Rising is a great team to support because of the accessibility to the players and the close-knit fan base.

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