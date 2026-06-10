Tempe History Museum hosting 'Time Machine' event for kids

The Brief The Tempe History Museum is hosting free weekly events every Wednesday throughout the summer to provide family-friendly activities. The museum program offers interactive educational exhibits and local history lessons designed specifically for children.



Tempe History Museum is taking a step back in time with the Time Machine event.

"It’s important to have a place for them to come during the summer where they can explore, learn new things, get out of the heat," Chelsea Ziegenhein said.

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The summer event features weekly programming every Wednesday.

"Each week is a different theme, different activities and special guests, which include artists and performers. Every week has art activities and hands-on activities," said Ziegenhein, an Education Specialist at the Tempe History Museum. "Today we have air-brushing low-rider 3D cars, and we have a kaleidoscope wheel that we're creating with yarn."

An artist, Such Styles, hosted a creative workshop during the event.

"This is a workshop that was aimed at the children. This is a cutout of a paper doll with the cat, and it's all to scale. They can cut this out and these will actually template over so they can interact and color," Styles said. "They can pick out the letters, it's easy. They can trace."

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The hope is that by studying and learning about the past they can inspire future generations.

"I like doing art education. It's just that connection. This type of art is very youth-oriented, in my opinion, from one generation to the next," Styles said.