Mesa summer badminton camp keeps local youth active and connected

The Brief Mesa Public Schools is hosting a variety of summer programs to keep children physically active and engaged over their summer break. The girls badminton summer camp at Shepherd Junior High School helps participants build athletic skills and develop teamwork abilities. Registration for the program remains open on the district website, and the camp is scheduled to run through June 25.



Rackets are up and eyes are focused on the birdie at the Shepherd Junior High School girls badminton summer camp in Mesa.

The camp offers participants a chance to develop both their athletic skills and their ability to cooperate with others on the court.

What they're saying:

"You have to know teamwork because when you're playing doubles you have to rely on your other teammate, and you have to know how to really see someone," badminton camper Tiny said. "You have to know their weaknesses, strengths, how to win the game."

Seventh-grade teacher and badminton coach Janae Ziebell started up the summer camp, witnessing rapid progress from the attendees over a short period.

"Just how adaptable some of my pre-teens are," Ziebell said. "I mean, shoot, it's day three, and they're already coming leaps and bounds when we first started."

Big picture view:

This program is just one of the many summer camps offered by Mesa Public Schools, which hopes to keep kids busy over summer break. Local school officials emphasize the importance of providing students with structured, active alternatives to sedentary activities during the off-season.

"We'd rather them come out here and do some kind of physical activity again, connect with their campus, than stay at home and watch movies, Netflix or YouTube," Mesa Public Schools Athletic Director Brady Pond said. "Anything we can do to keep these kids engaged, get them out of the house to have some fun."

Organizers are hoping that the participants walk away from the experience with a love of the game and new peers.

"I just hope that they find something they really enjoy and maybe meet some new people before the school year starts," Ziebell said.

The inclusive environment created by the leadership has resonated positively with those attending the sessions.

What's next:

The girls badminton summer camp runs through June 25. Registration for the camp is available on the district website.