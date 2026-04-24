Latest on Nancy Guthrie; massive fire in the West Valley | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - Crews battling massive fire at West Valley recycling facility; latest on the Nancy Guthrie case; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, April 24, 2026.
1. Massive fire at West Valley facility
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A massive fire at the Northwest Regional Landfill has prompted a large-scale emergency response. Nearby residents are raising concerns about air quality as smoke billows.
2. Cyberbully claims under investigation after reality TV star's death
Police are investigating new claims that "Storage Wars" star Darrell Sheets was being cyberbullied before he was found dead Wednesday inside his Lake Havasu City home. FOX 10's Marc Martinez spoke with Sheets' fellow "Storage Wars" costars and rival Dave Hester about the 67-year-old's death and their relationship over the years. (Help is available. Call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.)
(Help is available. Call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.)
3. Sad update on West Valley construction site shooting
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Police say a man who was shot at a construction site near State Farm Stadium on Thursday has died. A person has been taken into custody in connection with the case.
4. Latest on Nancy Guthrie
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Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for 83 days. Authorities believe she was abducted from her Tucson-area home sometime between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
5. Some Americans could benefit from new Canadian citizenship law
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Millions more Americans might qualify for dual Canadian citizenship under a recent change to Canada’s requirements.
A look at weekend traffic restrictions
There are some big weekend road closures that drivers in the Valley should know about, and one of the closures is near Central Phoenix.
Your weekend weather
We're expecting a cooldown this weekend, with temperatures dropping into the low 80s by Sunday.
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