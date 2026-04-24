Latest on Nancy Guthrie; massive fire in the West Valley | Nightly Roundup

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Crews battling massive fire at West Valley recycling facility; latest on the Nancy Guthrie case; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, April 24, 2026.

1. Massive fire at West Valley facility

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2. Cyberbully claims under investigation after reality TV star's death

(Help is available. Call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.)

3. Sad update on West Valley construction site shooting

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4. Latest on Nancy Guthrie

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5. Some Americans could benefit from new Canadian citizenship law

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A look at weekend traffic restrictions

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