4 minors detained after chase, White House dinner sparks safety concerns | Nightly Roundup

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Four minors were detained in Buckeye following an armed robbery in Phoenix, a former agent details the tactics used to protect officials following the security breach at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, April 26, 2026.

1. Several juveniles in custody after armed robbery, police chase

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2. Security breach at White House Correspondents' Dinner sparks safety concerns

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3. 2 men stabbed in Phoenix, 1 detained

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4. Suspect wanted for voyeurism at Mesa Walmart

5. Protests erupt over proposed ICE facility in Surprise

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