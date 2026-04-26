4 minors detained after chase, White House dinner sparks safety concerns | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - Four minors were detained in Buckeye following an armed robbery in Phoenix, a former agent details the tactics used to protect officials following the security breach at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, April 26, 2026.
1. Several juveniles in custody after armed robbery, police chase
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Four minors were detained early Sunday morning following an armed robbery in Phoenix and a police pursuit that ended in a crash in Buckeye.
2. Security breach at White House Correspondents' Dinner sparks safety concerns
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A former Secret Service agent breaks down security perimeters used at high-profile events following the incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
3. 2 men stabbed in Phoenix, 1 detained
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Two men were hospitalized with non-life-threatening stab wounds on Sunday near 16th Street and Indian School Road in Phoenix.
4. Suspect wanted for voyeurism at Mesa Walmart
Phoenix Police are searching for a man who they say looked up a victim's skirt with his video camera at a Mesa Walmart on March 30. The suspect is described as a Black man with dreads who was seen leaving in a black Honda SUV.
5. Protests erupt over proposed ICE facility in Surprise
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Hundreds of protesters gathered in Surprise to oppose a proposed ICE detention facility near Sweetwater Avenue and Dysart Road.
A look at your weather
Sunday was cooler across the state, with highs reaching 79 in the Valley. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has a peak at the incoming storm and rain chances this upcoming week.
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