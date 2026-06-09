Mesa woman accused of threatening motel guests with knife, assaulting firefighter

The Brief Mesa police arrested a woman after she allegedly threatened motel guests with a knife and later assaulted a first responder. The incident began around 2:50 a.m. near Country Club Drive and Hampton Avenue. The suspect refused to leave her room, prompting a SWAT response to take her into custody.



A Mesa woman is accused of threatening motel guests with a knife and then assaulting a firefighter during her arrest.

What we know:

Mesa Police responded to a report of a woman chasing guests with a knife at a Motel 6 near Country Club Drive and Hampton Avenue at around 2:50 a.m. on June 9.

A guest who was allegedly threatened by the woman helped officers identify 53-year-old Audrey Gabriel, who was found holding "what appeared to be a silver object in her hand," officials said.

At her motel room, Gabriel refused to come out. The incident wrapped up after the guest decided to not partake further in the investigation.

Dig deeper:

At around 5:30 a.m., police were called back to the motel after people reported the same woman left her room and charged toward a victim while armed with a knife.

After Gabriel refused commands to leave her room when officers arrived, SWAT was called in. They were able to get her out of the room and into custody. While undergoing medical evaluation, she kicked a Mesa firefighter in the upper body. No other authorities were seriously hurt.

What's next:

Gabriel was booked into jail on several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a first responder and disorderly conduct.

Map of the area.