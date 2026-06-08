FAA to hire thousands of new air traffic controllers after disruptions

The Brief More than 100 flights faced delays at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Monday, following a federal grounding order issued days prior. The Federal Aviation Administration linked the recent disruptions to systemic air traffic control staffing shortages. To address the infrastructure gaps, the FAA announced plans to hire up to 2,400 new air traffic controllers each year through fiscal year 2028 and modernize existing tracking software.



Over 100 flights at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport were delayed Monday – this comes just days after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded flights because of staffing shortages, leading to widespread disruptions.

What we know:

On the airport terminal boards tracking departures and arrivals, multiple flights posted late arrivals and departures. The tracking issues follow a turbulent stretch last week that saw more than 200 delays and cancellations at the terminal.

While operations returned to normal a few days ago, the FAA stated in May that it is hiring more personnel over the next few fiscal years to prevent similar systemic delays from happening in the future.

At Phoenix Sky Harbor on Monday, many travelers had to practice patience because flights were running well behind schedule.

"My flight was supposed to leave yesterday on American at 5:15 p.m., but it was actually canceled, which is why I’m leaving tonight," passenger Elizabeth Richard said.

The cascading schedule changes forced travelers to adjust their itineraries on short notice.

"It was hard because there weren’t flights that could sit me and my daughter together, so I had to book a later flight," Richard said.

Some travelers even experienced stressful hiccups while onboard their aircraft.

"They aborted because they said there was a plane on our runway, so we were like an inch from touching down, and we had to go back up," passenger Leah Blackwell said.

The air traffic control tower at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) during a heatwave in Phoenix, Arizona, US, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. A massive heat wave will build in the southern US and expand into the Pacific Northwest this week, w Expand

Dig deeper:

To mitigate future staffing shortages that can lead to major bottlenecks, the FAA announced it has a goal of hiring at least 2,200–2,400 new air traffic controllers each year through fiscal year 2028.

However, checkpoint experiences varied wildly throughout the afternoon, and some travelers reported that they did not face any operational issues on Monday.

"It was really smooth today actually," passenger Rick Beck said. "There’s no, looks like no security checkpoint really."

"No delays. Everything was smooth," passenger Patrick Joyce added.

Many people also reported seeing manageable lines at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints.

"Lines have been OK," Blackwell said. "Here, specifically, in Phoenix, it’s been fine. I was here last month, and it was fine then as well."

What's next:

The FAA added that it is actively modernizing air travel technology to ensure flights go smoothly while in the air, so passengers can stay on schedule.