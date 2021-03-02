Phoenix Police investigate attempted murder-suicide near 31st and Northern avenues

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after a man reportedly attempted to shoot and kill someone he knew, then took his own life on March 2.

The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. near 31st and Northern avenues. Police say they responded to a call for a shooting and there they found two men with shooting injuries.

"One of the males was transported to the hospital with critical injuries, and the other was pronounced deceased on scene by the Phoenix Fire Department," the department said.

The two men reportedly knew each other.

Police say so far, the investigation shows the suspect shot the victim then took his own life. The victim remains in critical condition.

No further information is available.