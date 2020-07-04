Phoenix Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Maryvale

article

Phoenix Police officials say an investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting in Maryvale.

The incident, according to a brief tweet put out by Phoenix Police on its unverified Twitter page Saturday afternoon, happened in a residential neighborhood near the intersection of Indian School Road and 51st Avenue.

The scene, according to officials, is still active, and officials have released few other details on what happened at this point.

(Can't see the interactive map? Click here)

Advertisement

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.