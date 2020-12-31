Phoenix police investigating shooting death near 32nd Street and Indian School Road
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a shooting death at an apartment complex on Thursday.
On Dec. 31 at 1:45 p.m., police responded to an apartment in the area of 32nd Street and Indian School Road.
When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Phoenix police ask that if someone has information, they are urged to call Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
This is an on-going investigation.
