Phoenix police investigating shooting death near 32nd Street and Indian School Road

By Alexa Vagnozzi
Updated 35 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a shooting death at an apartment complex on Thursday.

On Dec. 31 at 1:45 p.m., police responded to an apartment in the area of 32nd Street and Indian School Road.

When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Phoenix police ask that if someone has information, they are urged to call Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

This is an on-going investigation.

