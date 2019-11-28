Phoenix Police investigating shooting that left man dead on the morning of Thanksgiving

article

Phoenix Police officials are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

According to Sgt. Maggie Cox, the shooting happened at around 10:18 a.m. near 27th Avenue and Broadway Road, when the victim, identified as 24-year-old Ervin Harris, had a fight with a group of men and was shot.

Harris, according to Sgt. Cox, died at the scene. The suspects left the area in a dark-colored vehicle.

Police say its Gang Unit and Homicide detectives are working to identify the suspects. Meanwhile, anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

