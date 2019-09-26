Phoenix police looking for man caught on camera attempting to break into mailboxes

Caught on camera: A man tries breaking into mailboxes at an apartment complex in Phoenix. Now, police are searching for the suspect.

We spoke to the manager of the apartment complex. He tells us the suspect came with tools and went straight for a mailbox. Surveillance cameras have captured crucial details to help find this guy.

Surveillance cameras at Southpoint Apartments got a clear shot of a U-Haul truck driving into the complex Sunday afternoon with license plat number AJ56800.

"Well, he got noticed by our mail carrier yesterday," said John Taylor, manager of Southpoint Apartments. "She said, 'I think somebody's tried to compromise the mailboxes' and we hadn't noticed. So, I came out and looked and ran the film and it turns out we had to go all the way back to Sunday afternoon."

Moments later, another angle shows the suspect on the phone while prying at a mailbox. He spends minutes doing this but fails to get inside. Taylor says he's never been seen here, describing the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 30s.

"I'm surprised I don't know, how does a criminal think?" Taylor said. "On a Sunday afternoon, people have already emptied the mailboxes, what are you going to get? A paycheck? I'm not sure."

Phoenix police say the U-Haul truck is stolen. Taylor is now working with detectives to find the suspect. He says his staff will be ready in case the suspect comes back.

"We have every little crime here," Taylor said. "Most of the bad guys seem to know that you come on here, we get good film of you, and we report the crime."

If you have any information on the suspect, call Phoenix police.