Seen on TV: April 9
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Thursday, April 9, 2026
Seven Salon
- 1061 N. Dobson Rd., Suite 14
- Mesa, AZ 85201
- https://sevensalonaz.com/
Arizona Gives Day
Radi8 Hot Yoga
- 3950 E. Indian School Rd., #110
- Phoenix, AZ 85018
- https://radi8love.com/
Rustler’s Rooste BBQ Day 2026
- April 12
- 8383 S. 48th St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85044
- https://www.rustlersrooste.com/event/bbq-day-2026/