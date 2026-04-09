Seen on TV: April 9

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Thursday, April 9, 2026

Seven Salon

1061 N. Dobson Rd., Suite 14

Mesa, AZ 85201

https://sevensalonaz.com/

Arizona Gives Day

Radi8 Hot Yoga

3950 E. Indian School Rd., #110

Phoenix, AZ 85018

https://radi8love.com/

Rustler’s Rooste BBQ Day 2026

April 12

8383 S. 48th St.

Phoenix, AZ 85044

https://www.rustlersrooste.com/event/bbq-day-2026/

Live-streamed video