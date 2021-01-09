Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix Police looking for suspect who robbed cell phone store

By FOX 10 Staff
Phoenix Police are searching for a woman who robbed a Boost Mobile store near 43rd Avenue and Northern on Dec. 12.

Phoenix police say she entered the store that afternoon and demanded money from the register while flashing a silver handle in her pants pocket.

She fled from the store with money and two cell phones, officials say.

The suspect is believed to be a white woman in her 30s, 5'6" and around 190 pounds. Security video shows her wearing a blue shirt with white graphics on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

