Phoenix police: Man arrested in beating death of 74-year-old grandfather

A man has been arrested in connection to the deadly attack of a 74-year-old man in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix police, Juanito Falcon was walking near 17th Avenue and Bethany Home Road on the morning of Feb. 16 when he was attacked.

Officers found Falcon suffering from head injuries and he was taken to a hospital where he died two days later.

Juanito Falcon (Phoenix Police Department)

"Officers learned Juanito was walking in the area when he was attacked by a male for no apparent reason," police said in a statement on March 4.

Investigators say detectives developed probable cause to arrest 40-year-old Marcus Williams for the attack. Williams was arrested on Wednesday and booked into jail. He is accused of murder.

"Detectives have been unable to uncover a motive for this attack," police said.

Marcus Williams (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

