Phoenix police: Man found dead in burglarized apartment

article

Phoenix police say a man was found dead in his apartment on Friday, July 3.

At 3:45 a.m., police found a 49-year-old man who lived in an apartment complex near 28th Drive and in between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue dead.

Officers say they responded to a residential burglary. When they arrived at the home, they found an unresponsive man and the apartment had been ransacked.

Phoenix Fire responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Violent Crime Bureau at 602-262-6141 or to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for spanish-speakers.