Phoenix police: Man kidnaps woman after she rejected his surprise Valentine's date

Updated 36 mins ago
20-year-old Isaiah Cuspard was arrested after police say he forced a woman into his car and drove off against her will. Police say he also admitted to assaulting her the night before.

PHOENIX - Phoenix police say a man kidnapped a woman after she told him she didn't want to go out on a surprise Valentine's date with him.

The suspect, 20-year-old Isaiah Cuspard, also assaulted the woman the night before, according to court documents.

Phoenix police officers were called to a residential area at 8 a.m. on Feb. 10 near 40th Street and the Loop 202 after witnesses reported there was a fight between a man and a woman. Witnesses called police a second time, informing them that the same man had forced the woman inside a car and drove off with her against her will.

When officers arrived, Cuspard fled the scene. Officers say they were able to find Cuspard and they took him into custody.

Police say Cuspard admitted he was arrested the night before for assaulting the woman.

The next morning, Cuspard wanted to surprise her with a date for Valentine's Day, but she "wanted no part of it." 

Court documents say "Isaiah said that [she] had told him no multiple times when he asked her to go with him. Isaiah said he felt offended and was going to take her against all means."

Police say Cuspard decided to wrap his arms around her, carry her to his car and drive off with her in the passenger seat. He crashed the car into a curb, causing the airbags to go off.

The woman suffered a cut to her left hand during the crash.

The victim confirmed to police that Cuspard showed up at her apartment uninvited and he forced her inside the car, driving off against her will.

She also "believed that Isaiah was going to kill her."

Cuspard was arrested and booked into Maricopa County Jail. Police are recommending one charge of kidnapping.

