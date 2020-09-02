Phoenix police: Man killed when motorcycle crashes into dump truck near 51st Avenue and Broadway

Police say a man is dead after a motorcycle crashed into a dump truck near a West Phoenix intersection.

Phoenix police say the crash happened September 2 at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Broadway when a motorcycle driven by a 33-year-old man crashed into the back of a dump truck.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 63-year-old driver of the dump truck stayed at the scene following the crash and did not show any signs of impairment.

Broadway was restricted between 43rd and 53rd Avenues.

