Phoenix Police release body camera video taken during deadly shooting

Phoenix Police have released edited body camera and surveillance video from a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened on Aug. 10.

Per our initial report on the incident, officers arrived near the intersection of 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street at around 3:35 a.m., after 911 callers said the suspect had a gun, was firing off rounds and was threatening several people.

The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Imani Jackson, left in a car before Phoenix Police arrived, but was found near 25th Avenue and Buckeye Road a short time later. Investigators say officers tried to conduct a traffic stop when the suspect ran from the vehicle on foot. When officers saw the suspect allegedly reaching towards his waistband, an officer fired at least one gun shot that hit Jackson. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

In an interview with the suspect's family, they acknowledged the suspect had some difficulties in the past, but said he was turning his life around, and was dedicating his time to work, AA meetings and helping care for his grandchildren.

"He was the protector and provider of the family," Hune'e Jones said during a candlelight vigil on the evening of Aug. 11.

Area where the shooting happened