Phoenix police: Road rage leads to fight, stabbing

Phoenix police say a man has been arrested after he stabbed another driver during a road-rage incident in Phoenix.

According to Sgt. Vince Lewis, 35-year-old Garret Smith has been booked into jail after he stabbed another driver near the intersection of N. 32nd Street and E. Union Hills Drive on Wednesday.

Police say Smith tried to make a U-turn in the middle of the road and cut off another driver. A passenger in that vehicle became angry, got out of the car and punched Smith through the open driver's window.

Smith then grabbed a large hunting knife and stabbed the man who punched him.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.