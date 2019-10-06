Phoenix Police say fight inside vehicle not related to activities at Moon Valley High School

article

Phoenix Police say a fight between two people in a vehicle was not a shooting nor related to any activities taking place at Moon Valley High School, despite what some concerned citizens originally thought.

Police say Saturday night officers responded to the Moon Valley High School parking lot after receiving a call from a woman who claimed a man would not let her out of his vehicle and was threatening himself with a gun.

Officers arrived and found the man outside the vehicle acting what they describe as erratically. The suspect surrendered to police and he was taken into custody without any issues.

Police say the woman suffered non-life threatening injuries from being assaulted while the man was driving.

The investigation is ongoing.