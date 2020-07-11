Phoenix police searching for suspects in arson investigation

Phoenix police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people who committed arson at a tire shop near 15th Avenue and Hatcher Road on July 3.

Two masked individuals, possibly a man and a woman, started fires in two different cars in the shop's parking lot, police say.

The duo then set the shop on fire by throwing two Molotov cocktails at the business before running away, according to Silent Witness.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.