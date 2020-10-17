Phoenix police searching for woman who robbed a Circle K with a knife

article

Detectives are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who robbed a Circle K near 40th Street and Southern Avenue on Sept. 15.

A woman came into the convenience store with a "large black folding knife" at 1:50 a.m. that night and pointed it at the clerk, demanding money from the register, police say.

The suspect was last seen near Baseline and Priest Drive in Tempe. She is 20 to 25 years old, 5'4" and 120 pounds with multiple tattoos on her arms, shoulders and face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

