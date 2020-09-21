Phoenix police: Suspect sought after ramming into patrol car, injuring officer

Police are searching for a suspect accused of ramming into a patrol car and injuring an officer in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Police, officers were investigating a stolen vehicle on Sept. 21 at a motel parking lot near 19th and Dunlap avenues. As one of the officers was getting out of the patrol car, the suspect drove toward the officers' patrol vehicle, slamming the door onto the officer's leg.

The injured officer fired his weapon, along with another officer, but police do not believe the suspect was hit.

Police have identified the suspect as 26-year-old Dontez Irvin who is not in custody.

On Oct. 5, Phoenix police released body-cam video of the incident.

Police are searching for Dontez Irvin who's accused of ramming into a patrol car and injuring an officer in Phoenix. (Phoenix Police Department)

Advertisement

This is the third officer shooting in Phoenix during a week's span. Last week, a federal security officer and DPS detective were shot, or shot at, in separate incidents.

No shots were fired at officers in this incident.

The suspect's vehicle is a dark grey 2006 Nissan Altima with an Arizona license plate CVE6090.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.