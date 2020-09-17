Expand / Collapse search
Arizona DPS investigating apparent ambush; 1 of 2 suspects in custody

By and FOX 10 Staff
Crime and Public Safety
PHOENIX - Police are searching for a suspect following an apparent ambush involving an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper in Phoenix.

DPS officials say the suspect drove up to troopers while a teen sitting in the passenger's seat attempted to shoot them with an assault rifle. However, no one was injured in the incident.

The 17-year-old shooter was taken into custody, but troopers are still searching for the driver.

Troopers say the suspect was driving a silver 2008-2013 Infiniti G37. It has a temporary plate with chipped paint below the license plate area.

A Blue Alert was issued to residents across the Valley as troopers search for the driver.

Video from SkyFOX showed a large police presence involving multiple agencies near 37th Avenue and Portland.

No names have been released in this case.

