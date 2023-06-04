Phoenix Police resolves barricade situation; suspect arrested

Phoenix Police released details about an hours-long barricade situation on Sunday that led to the arrest of a man.

At around 1:30 p.m. on June 4, officers responded to the area of 7th Avenue and McDowell for reports of a man who "entered a residence unlawfully." When officers got there, they found the suspect inside the home he reportedly broke into.

Neighbors were evacuated from their homes at that time.

"What appeared to be gunshots came from inside the residence at which time the Special Assignments Unit responded to the scene to assume the tactical elements of the incident," Phoenix Police Sgt. Robert Scherer said.

After a few hours, the suspect was taken into custody inside the home.

"Detectives are responding to assume the investigation. The man was treated by fire on scene and will be booked later on several charges," Scherer said.

No more information was released.