Phoenix-Puerto Vallarta flights resume amid ongoing cartel violence

The Brief Flights between Phoenix and Puerto Vallarta have resumed. Flights were disrupted in recent days due to ongoing cartel-related violence. The violence began after Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, a cartel leader also known as "El Mencho," was killed by Mexican security forces.



Travelers are coming back to the Phoenix area from Puerto Vallarta on Feb. 24, amid ongoing violence in the area.

The backstory:

According to reports by the Associated Press, Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes was killed on Feb. 22, in what the AP described as the highest-profile blow against cartels since the recapture of former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán a decade prior.

Oseguera Cervantes, better known as "El Mencho," had ties to organized crime that went back decades, and the cartel he led had a reputation for brazen attacks on Mexican security forces, including downing a military helicopter in Jalisco in 2015 and attempting a spectacular, but unsuccessful, assassination of Mexico City Police Chief Omar García Harfuch, who is now Mexico's federal security secretary.

The AP reported that following Oseguera Cervantes' death, security forces were placed on alert throughout the country as gunmen unleashed violence. A separate report by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation states that in Puerto Vallarta, posts made by frightened tourists described the area as a "war zone," with some in the area saying they heard explosions.

Dig deeper:

According to the U.S. Embassy in Mexico, American citizens in various locations, including Puerto Vallarta and the rest of Jalisco state, are being urged to shelter in place due to "ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity." They are being urged to continue to shelter in place until all blockades are cleared.

Local perspective:

Despite the ongoing situation, some Arizonans say they're still heading to Mexico on their previously-scheduled trips.

"Will be there for a couple months, can’t wait," said one traveler.

The violence initially caused many people in the Valley to consider re-booking their flights, even after flights to Mexico resumed.

"Two nights ago, we weren’t going," said Chris Kramer. "I woke up yesterday, and my wife said we’re going, so we are fairly comfortable going to this side."

Kramer says he and his wife have been keeping tabs on the situation. They're heading to the Mayan Riviera, which is on the east side of the country.

"We were watching it," Kramer said. "Obviously unnerving, but a friend of ours says everything is business as usual."

Scott Hattennburg, meanwhile, is heading to Hermosillo, which is north of Puerto Vallarta. Hattennburg said for them, there was no question: if the flight's still a go, they're heading to Mexico.

"Watched the news, got informed on what was going on there, checked the department website, and figured out it wasn’t where we were going," Hattennburg said.