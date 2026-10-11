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Phoenix rain brings relief from triple-digit heat for residents and pets

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Pets and Animals
Published October 11, 2026 1:56 PM MST
Published October 11, 2026 1:56 PM MST

The Brief

    • After triple-digit temperatures earlier this week, rain and overcast skies brought cooler fall weather to the Phoenix area.
    • Local pet owners took advantage of the lower temperatures to enjoy later morning and afternoon walks with their dogs.
    • Residents expressed relief over the break from the severe heat and hopes that the cooler weather indicates the end of 90-degree days.

PHOENIX - After triple-digit temperatures earlier this week, the Phoenix area is finally getting a taste of fall. And while rain might put a damper on some people's plans, others are welcoming the wet weather with open arms.

Relief from the Heat:

In the Phoenix area, a rainy day isn't always something to complain about, especially when it comes with a much-needed break from the heat.

"What a blessing...it's beautiful," Molly Moylan said.

Perfect Weather for Pets:

After Phoenix hit triple digits earlier this week, the clouds are a welcome sight. And for some four-legged friends, it means walk time doesn't have to come before sunrise.

"He has a lot of fur, so he gets really hot, really fast, so now it's nice we can go out not super early in the morning, and can finally start doing some later walks as well," Katie Warren said.

Embracing the Coolness:

For dog owners used to sweating through their morning strolls, this is a breath of fresh air.

"I'm so happy it's not blazing sun down on us, we can actually get out and enjoy our walk," Warren said.

"It was really a downpour and this is her window for the best walk of the day..." Moylan said.

Dig deeper:

And while the rain might not last forever, for now, these Phoenix dogs and their owners are happy to soak up every minute of it.

"We're going for a long walk right now, just woke up, had breakfast," Ayan Siddiqui said.

"It is insane, we hope this weather stays and I hope we're done with those 90 degree days," Briel Merino said.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Molly Moylan, local resident; Katie Warren, local dog owner; Briel Merino, local resident; a local dog owner; and FOX 10 reporter Irene Snyder.

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