A man suffered life-threatening injuries and is in the hospital for a shooting around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 13.

Th shooting happened at the Dunlap Avenue overpass at Interstate 17.

Several police cars were seen at the location.

The man suffering the injuries was only identified by his gender.

Detectives have opened an investigation and continue to gather more evidence.