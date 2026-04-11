ICE secures office lease in Flagstaff, city officials confirm

The Brief ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) division has signed a lease for office space in Flagstaff. Flagstaff police and city officials were informed of the move but noted that ICE has not requested the use of any city property for its local operations. Authorities are seeking additional details from federal agencies regarding the specific plans.



A division of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has signed a lease for office space in Flagstaff, officials confirmed.

What we know:

Flagstaff Police and the City of Flagstaff "received confirmed information" that the Enforcement and Removal Operations (ICE ERO) division signed the lease at Suites 150 and 106 at 1585 S. Plaza Way. The ERO is responsible for identifying, arresting and removing undocumented immigrants in the U.S.

ICE has not made any requests for the use of city property for related operations.

What you can do:

Those with questions surrounding ICE's presence and operations are being encouraged to contact ICE directly. ICE's field office in Arizona can be reached at phoenix.outreach@ice.dhs.gov.

What we don't know:

Officials said they have reached out to federal agencies for additional information on ICE's plans in Flagstaff, and to share "accurate and timely information directly with the public."

It is unclear how long the lease for the space was signed for.

What they're saying:

"Flagstaff is a community built on strong relationships, and we expect cooperation, transparency, and open communication from our federal government as this situation develops," authorities said.

Local perspective:

In Mesa, Arizona democrats visited an ICE facility on April 9 for a surprise late-night inspection. Greg Stanton, Yassamin Ansari, and Adelita Grijalva showed up unannounced at the A-ROC facility at Mesa Gateway Airport around 9:30 p.m., describing the holding cells as being crammed at double capacity.

In Surprise, debates continue over the proposed DHS warehouse near Sweetwater Avenue and Dysart Road, planned to be a short-term processing facility for single adults.

What's next:

FOX 10 has reached out for a statement.

Location of where ICE signed for office space.