Phoenix shooting leaves 1 man dead

The Brief A shooting on Feb. 25 near 22nd Avenue and Camelback Road left a man dead. The victim was not identified.



One person is dead following a shooting early Tuesday morning in Phoenix.

What we know:

The Phoenix Police Department says officers responded to reports of a fight at 6 a.m. on Feb. 25 near 22nd Avenue and Camelback Road.

Someone then called 911 saying they heard at least one gunshot in the area.

Once at the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

What we don't know:

The man was not identified. Details of what led up to the shooting are unknown.

