Phoenix shooting leaves 1 man dead
article
PHOENIX - One person is dead following a shooting early Tuesday morning in Phoenix.
What we know:
The Phoenix Police Department says officers responded to reports of a fight at 6 a.m. on Feb. 25 near 22nd Avenue and Camelback Road.
Someone then called 911 saying they heard at least one gunshot in the area.
Once at the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
What we don't know:
The man was not identified. Details of what led up to the shooting are unknown.